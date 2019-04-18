Kate Hudson Reveals She’s Almost Hit Her ‘Goal Weight’ Just Six Months After Baby!

Just six months after welcoming her baby girl, Rani, Kate Hudson is almost at her goal weight post-baby!

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on her wellness journey since she gave birth to baby Rani in October.

“I’m a couple lbs from my goal weight,” she said. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star revealed that she has been using the Weight Watchers app to manage her diet.

“It’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie,” she gushed.

The Fabletics mogul admitted that everyone can use a little encouragement along their fitness path, including her.

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” she said.

“Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return.”

Back in February, Kate proved that she can kill it on the Pilates machine and hit the high notes in “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” while she worked out.

I don’t know about you, but that’s all the encouragement we needed!