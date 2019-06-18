Kate Hudson Shares First-Ever Family Photo With All Her Kids & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Hudson, party of five!

The Fabletics mogul gave fans an unprecedented peek at her adorable family on Tuesday, sharing the first-ever snap of her three children and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa all in one frame.

In the shot, Kate and her kids – 15-year-old Ryder, 7-year-old Bingham and 8-month-old Rani – all cuddled up close, while Danny squeezed in the top-right corner.

“My loves of my life ☀️,” she captioned the pic.

While it’s great to finally see the fivesome all together, Kate has never shied away from sharing pics of her loved ones.

On Father’s Day, the “Almost Famous” actress posted a precious video of Danny planting kisses on their infant daughter’s cheek as she giggled.

“EVERYTHING ❤️,” she wrote alongside her post.

Kate has also given fans sweet glances at her boys interacting with their baby sister.

“It’s really cute to see them with her,” she previously told Access of their infatuation with little Rani. “They can’t stand how cute she is. It’s completely different than when Ryder had his brother. [He] was like, ‘When can he play? When can he do things?’ They want to teach [them] everything they know.”

“Then, a little girl comes in and they’re just like, ‘Oooh!'” Kate gasped, imitating her sons’ smitten reactions. “It’s like having a little ornament.”