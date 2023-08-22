Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is a mama of two!

The Tennis champ posted a TikTok on Tuesday to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In the clip, Serena and Alexis are seen sitting as their first child, 5-year-old daughter Olympia, comes into frame. After the trio shares a sweet hug, Serena gets up and brings her newest bundle of joy into the frame.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” the 41-year-old captioned the adorable clip.

The proud parents didn’t disclose their newborn’s name or date of birth, but earlier this month, they shared that they were expecting another baby girl.

Back in May, the tennis icon revealed that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together. At the time, Serena shared photos ahead of the 2023 Met Gala showing off her baby bump and posing with her man. In one pic, she cradled her belly, and in another she showed off a bit of side profile.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Serena captioned the post.