Kate Hudson Smiles & Holds Hands With Ex Matt Bellamy’s Wife Elle Evans On Girls’ Night In London

Kate Hudson painted the town red with a member of her blended family!

The Oscar nominee smiled and held hands with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy’s wife, Elle Evans, on a girls’ night in London on Thursday. Kate and the model hit up a performance of “Cabaret” at the Kit Kat Club together before stepping out for the show’s afterparty.

Kate, 44, wowed in a silky crimson dress with spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline, while Elle, 33, looked chic in bold patterned trousers and a classic black top and matching cardigan.

The pair posed for multiple photos together and Kate was also seen getting chummy with Leslie Mann, whose daughter, “Euphoria’s” Maude Apatow, stars in the production as Sally Bowles.

Kate and Leslie are connected through the “Knocked Up” star’s other daughter, Iris, who previously dated Kate’s son, Ryder Robinson.

As for Elle, she and Matt tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lovella the following year. Kate split from the Muse frontman back in 2014 and they share 11-year-old son Bingham.

Kate is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 4, with longtime love Danny Fujikawa.

It’s no surprise to see the “Glass Onion” star and Elle becoming good friends! Kate previously praised Matt in an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times back in November and explained how they maintain a mutual respect for one another despite their romantic partnership not working out.

“Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent,” she said at the time, adding, “For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

— Erin Biglow