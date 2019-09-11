Kate Hudson ‘Thrilled’ To See 11-Month-Old Rani Take First Steps: ‘I Was Afraid I Would Be Gone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Hudson baby girl has just taken her first steps!

The proud mom of three gushed over 11-month-old daughter Rani while chatting with Access Hollywood at the Michael Kors Collection fashion show in New York.

“She just started walking and she’s the latest of all of my kids. So Ryder was up at 9 months and starting to move,” Kate said. “Bing was 10 months and she’s now 11 months and she just took her first steps right before I left.”

The 40-year-old actress was thrilled that she didn’t miss seeing her daughter reach an important milestone. “Thank God, I was like, afraid that I would be gone and I would have been devastated. She took four steps, literally, two days ago,” she excitedly explained.

Being a mom to two boys, Kate is already starting to see her daughter’s personality shine through.

“The second they start interacting..she’s amazing, she’s pretty fierce, she’s quite a personality,” the fashion designer added. “This personality coming out is very strong.”

But which parent does her boyfriend and new dad Danny Fujikawa think Rani takes after?

“He would say me,” she laughed.