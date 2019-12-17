Kate Hudson’s Family Gets Decked Out For Extra Festive Holiday Card: ‘Don’t Mess With Our Xmas Game’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Hudson household!

Kate Hudson took her family holiday card to the next level this year and roped boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three kids in on the fun. The Fabletics mogul dressed up head-to-toe in red and green cheer, wearing pajamas, a fuzzy sweater and a Christmas tree hat.

Her sons, 15-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham, looked just as jolly in a cardigan and printed suit, respectively. Meanwhile, little Rani Rose posed behind a pup with a tiny Santa hat on her head.

To make the photo even more festive, Danny debuted a bushy beard that gave off definite Santa vibes.

“Is that Mr. Klaus?” Chelsea Handler joked in Kate’s comment section.

Kate gave the photo– which was taken by photographers Nick Radford and Tyler Branch – a perfectly punny caption.

“We take Christmas MERRY seriously #SeeHowIDidThat #DontMessWithOurXmasGame,” she joked.

This is Kate’s second holiday season as a mom of three; Rani was born last October and was one month old when her first Christmas rolled around.

This year, the “Deepwater Horizon” actress is having fun involving her daughter even more in holiday traditions. For a recent pre-Christmas bash, she dressed Rani in an adorable plaid outfit and topped it off with a red bow.

At the party, Rani beamed next to an equally tiny pal and was clearly having fun.

“These little sunshines,” Kate captioned the pic, adding the hashtag “#HolidayPartyGirls.”