Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome Their Second Child Together

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are parents of two!

The “House of Cards” star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she and Jamie have welcomed their seconds child together, sharing a snap of their little one’s feet.

“Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet,” the caption reads.

The 39-year-old actress and her 36-year-old love also share a daughter. Jamie is also a dad to a son with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Kate announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby back in July, sharing a snap with Jamie and writing, “There are three of us in this pic.”

The couple were first linked in 2015 and later on in 2017 they revealed on social media that they had gotten married.

— Stephanie Swaim