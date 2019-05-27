Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome Their First Child Together

What sweet news!

Kate Mara took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she and her husband Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together “a couple weeks ago.”

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” she wrote next to a snap of their little one’s teeny feet.

Fans were so happy for the family and congratulated them in the comments section.

“Omg so happy for you guys !!! Welcome to the Steeler/Giant Family,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations! This is beyond precious,” another added.

“Congrats, I’m so happy for you and Jamie,” a third person chimed in.

Jamie also shares a 5-year-old son with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

The couple revealed that they were expecting back in February, when they attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party.

Kate showed off her bump on the red carpet, and shared a snap on Instagram.

“Went on a date with our bun in the oven,” she wrote.

Congrats to the happy family

— Stephanie Swaim