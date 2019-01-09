Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s household is about to get a little more “Fantastic.”

The actors, who fell in love while shooting 2015’s “Fantastic Four,” reportedly have a baby on the way. While neither has confirmed Kate’s pregnancy, the actress is said to be a few months along.

According to Page Six, she was overheard confiding to Emily Blunt about her and Jamie’s happy news at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The former “House of Cards” star appeared to discreetly conceal her growing bump at the award show, posing on the red carpet in a flowy, peach-colored Miu Miu gown.

This will be Kate’s first child and Jamie’s second. The “Snowpiercer” actor shares a 5-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

He and Kate are no strangers to keeping their private life relatively under the radar. After two years of dating, the pair surprised fans with a subtle wedding announcement in July 2017. They both posted the same romantic photo from their big day alongside simple captions.

Kate opened up a little more about married life in an interview with Self last year, and explained how she and Jamie prioritize quality time together amid their busy schedules.

“I’m very protective of our marriage. All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she told the mag. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

Their plan is clearly working out so far! Congrats to the soon-to-be family of three.

Access has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment.

— Erin Biglow