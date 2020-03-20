Kate Middleton And Prince William Are First Royals To Visit Coronavirus First Responders

Nothing can stop Prince William and Kate Middleton from doing their part.

The royal couple made a private visit to the London Ambulance Service’s 111 control on Thursday, where they thanked the first responders who are responsible for helping those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon to meet staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public, and thank them for the vital work they are doing. Read more 👇https://t.co/yR3qZRvwOt pic.twitter.com/8Z4748VOuD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2020

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon to meet staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public, and thank them for the vital work they are doing,” an official statement from the couple began. “During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses spoke to staff members and the Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, about how they are dealing with the increase in demand on the NHS 111 service.”

The couple’s official social media accounts and website shared photos from the visit, which showed Kate dressed in a fashionable pink pantsuit alongside her husband in a blue coat, as they spoke with frontline first responders.

During the visit, the royal couple were pictured sanitizing their hands and standing a meters-length away from other people as per health guidelines.

Prince William penned a personal note about the experience that he shared alongside several photos in an Instagram caption, signing the lengthy message with “The Duke of Cambridge.”

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most,” the message began. “The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.”

“Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs. All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.”

“That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”