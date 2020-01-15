Kate Middleton And Prince William Brave Smiles For First Join Royal Engagement of 2020

Just days after Queen Elizabeth held a landmark meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles on Harry and Meghan’s exit as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their first joint public appearance of the year. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made a trip to Bradford and visited with a number of groups and community organizations, and delighted a group of young people when they stopped for a chat.

Princess Kate looked as stunning as always in a long green Alexander McQueen coat over a black and white print dress by Zara with her hair in signature loose waves. She paired the classy wintry look with gorgeous drop Zeen earrings. Royal fashion fans may notice the earrings look familiar—the Duchess has worn them on several previous public outings, including her and Prince William’s 2019 trip to Pakistan. Simple black velvet high-heeled pumps completed her look with a burgundy handbag by Aspinal London.

For this particular outing, Prince William also chose to don a long coat, and he looked dapper in his dark blue over a sweater and tie.

The royal couple’s first stop of the day was at the City Hall in Centenary square where they met with some of Bradford’s youth to hear about their day-to-day lives. But before entering the building, the Duke and Duchess paused to chat with onlookers—much to their delight!

As the couple arrived for their first engagement of the day at City Hall, Kate was spotted giggling when she realized Prince William was heading the wrong way and she grabbed his attention to stop him.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Looks Classy In Royal Family’s Official Photo For Her 38th Birthday

Prince William and Kate’s next stops on their Bradford trips will be to the city’s Khidmat Centers, which aim to assist the populations most vulnerable. The royals will join several workshops run by the centers, including Better Start Bradford, which offers assistance to pregnant women and their families, and Near Neighbours, which helps bridge cultural divides in the city’s diverse communities.

The Cambridges have arrived in Bradford pic.twitter.com/vn0TX5ha20 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 15, 2020

The royal couple then headed for a lighthearted event at MyLahore restaurant where they learned how to mango and kulfi milkshakes! The specialty drinks were a unique blend of traditional milkshakes and Pakistani lassi. Both William and Kate laughed as they attempted to work the blenders at the popular British-Asian restaurant chain.

In MyLahore. Kate loves cooking curry. William is making a lassi. pic.twitter.com/ZdRGmgP8SY — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 15, 2020

While the milkshake-making was a fun moment during the couple’s outing, their meeting at MyLahore had special significance for the royals. The restaurant, which takes inspiration from both British cuisine and Pakistan’s “food capital” Lahore, was the perfect cherry on top of a day spent learning how to bridge cultural divides. And not too long ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Lahore themselves!

As the couple sipped on their finished shakes, they met with representatives from the UK Women’s Muslim Council and members who have benefitted from the council’s project Curry Circle. Curry Circle is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or who have fallen on hard times.

Given the recent news that Queen Elizabeth fully supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to end their commitment as senior royals, one stop on the Cambridge’s visit may raise some eyebrows. The duo are set to meet with families from the Older Yet Wiser project, a workshop that aims to help grandparents better connect with their grandchildren, and offers lessons on raising grandchildren in the 21st century.

While there is likely no deeper meaning to the visit—Prince William and Princess Kate are meeting with a number of organizations on their Bradford trip, after all—the meeting wasn’t announced until January 8, right in the midst of the royal family’s massive news making week.

The Duke and Duchess had not been pictured together since late December, but they put on a united front and seemed carefree as they met with the various Bradford groups.