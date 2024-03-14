Meghan Markle Subtly Launches New Venture, American Riviera Orchard, On Instagram

Meghan Markle is kicking off a new project!

On Thursday, royal fans noticed a new Instagram account called American Riviera Orchard, with a bio that reads, “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

The account’s Instagram page features a chic cursive logo with Montecito – Meghan and Prince Harry’s home base – written underneath.

A video shared to American Riviera Orchard’s Instagram Stories featured glimpses of Meghan cooking in the kitchen, arranging flowers and standing underneath an arch doorway, all set to the Nancy Wilson song “I Wish You Love.”

According to Page Six, the new brand will focus on home, garden, lifestyle and food.

“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about,” a source told the outlet.

According to a trademark application, the brand aims to sell home goods such as tableware, cookbooks, kitchen linens, jams and spreads.

Meghan previously made a name for herself in the lifestyle space before her time as a royal with her now-defunct blog The Tig.

She ran the website for three years before closing it in 2017, after she gained worldwide attention for dating Prince Harry.