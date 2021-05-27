Kate Middleton And Prince William Return To Favorite College Restaurant After Nearly 20 Years

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back where it all began!

As part of their ongoing mini-tour of Scotland, the royal couple visited Anstruther in Fife, a town about 10 minutes away from their college town of St. Andrews.

They enjoyed some fish and chips from Anstruther Fish Bar, eating in a private spot on the pier beneath an umbrella.

On the restaurant’s official Facebook page, they shared photos of the couple’s outing and wrote, “We can hardly believe it’s almost 20 years since we last had the honour of frying up some Scottish haddock and chips for, our then regular customers, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, while they were students at St Andrews University.”

Alison Smith, who runs the restaurant with her husband Robert and son Andrew, told PEOPLE, “It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 year ago. You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them.”

She also recalled a sweet moment that Kate shared with a restaurant staffer, adding, “Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, ‘We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.’ I thought that was so sweet. Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to.”

William and Kate also enjoyed some sweet treats from the local ice cream parlor after their meal.

