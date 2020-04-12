Kate Middleton and Prince William Send Easter Wishes Alongside Stay Home Message

Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping their message simple this Easter holiday – telling their countrymen and women to stay home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a stunning photo of iris flowers blooming in the park next to Kensington Palace and shared a simple Easter message.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives,” the duo wrote in the caption.

While the Duke and Duchess are not currently at Kensington Palace – as far as we know – they have been spending time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and have been social distancing with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The pair have also been using the time at home to try out video conferencing, doing their first-ever royal visit from their computer at their house. Kate and Will video-conferenced with Casterton Primary Academy Teachers and their students last week ahead of the Easter holiday, encouraging the kids to keep to their studies despite being remote.

“In conversation with…Casterton Primary Academy Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter,” the Cambridges posted on Instagram alongside their video.

The couple also let slip some fun facts about their personal life too – Kate revealed who her favorite celebrity is to the kids, revealing that it is David Attenborough, of Blue Planet, because Prince George has really been enjoying watching those shows.