Kate Middleton Borrowed Queen Elizabeth’s Dangling Diamond Earrings For NATO Reception

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a NATO event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and fans were quick to notice the royal had borrowed some jewelry from none other than Queen Elizabeth herself!

Princess Kate donned a stunning bright green dress for the occasion, and the Queen’s dangling diamond earrings peeked out through Kate’s signature wavy brown locks. The earrings come from Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection and feature a large hoop of single diamonds hanging from a smaller cluster of the jewel.

This isn’t the first time the Queen has lent her jewelry to members of the royal family. The earrings appear to be a favorite piece for Duchess Kate to borrow—the 37-year-old was pictured wearing the earrings at a Kensington Palace gala dinner in 2017, and again for a dinner at Norway’s royal palace just last year.

Queen Elizabeth was first spotted wearing these particular earrings for the State Opening of Parliament in 2012.

Kate seemed high spirited as she greeted guests at the glitzy gathering, whose attendees included Prince Charles and Camilla as well as President Trump and Melania Trump.

Kate Middleton definitely welcomed the world leaders in style!