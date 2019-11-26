Queen Elizabeth Beams During Royal Outing Amid Prince Andrew Scandal

The Queen won’t let any distractions get in the way of her royal duties. The 93-year-old was all smiles during an outing to celebrate the Royal Philatelic Society’s 150th anniversary.

There, the Queen was treated to a special piece of history—stamps featuring her own face over her years as queen! She also viewed display frames from five previous monarchs before meeting with volunteers and young philatelists.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is shown documents as she visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London on November 26, 2019. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her Majesty has long been an avid stamp collector, and is reported to own a collection worth millions of dollars. No wonder she couldn’t contain her smile during the tour!

The Queen looked spectacular for the occasion as she donned a blue coat and dress paired with a fancy hat. Of course, Her Majesty also wore her signature gloves and bag.

Before leaving, Queen Elizabeth helped the society open their new building.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth Cancels Prince Andrews 60th Birthday Party Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (Reports)

It seems that the Queen was able to put her familial troubles aside for the outing. Just last week, Prince Andrew announced that he had asked the Queen for her permission to step back to royal duties, to which she gave her blessing. Prince Andrew has come under serious fire following a bombshell interview about his relationship with late disgraced billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Nonetheless the Queen seems to support her son, and was seen horseback riding with him as recently as last Friday.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.