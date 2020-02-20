Kate Middleton Called ‘Wonderful Sister’ By Brother James In Sweet Childhood Photo

James Middleton is a supportive younger brother! The 32-year-old shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Thursday in support of his sister Kate Middleton’s “Early Years” initiative.

“This isn’t a post about dogs…brace yourselves….BUT it’s in huge support of my wonderful Sister’s ‘Early Years’ initiative to ask “5 big questions on the under fives,” James captioned a never-before-childhood photo of himself walking a dog. “If you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation.”

WATCH: Kate Middleton Pleads For People To Complete ‘Big 5’ Survey In Heartfelt Video

Kate’s brother also shared that the dog in the photo was a British bulldog named Gibson who belonged to his grandparents.

James’ message of support was aimed at raising awareness for his sister’s “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey. The Duchess of Cambridge launched the survey in order to find out the best ways to make a positive national change for future generations. The mother of three hopes to bring together the ideas of individuals, organizations and businesses alike to “spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood,” according to the Royal Foundation.

“The Early Years are more crucial for future health and happiness than any other moment in our lifetime,” Kate said about the project. “I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most.”

This isn’t the first time that the Middleton siblings have lent each other a supporting hand. Last year, James opened up about how his entire family—including Duchess Kate—accompanied him to therapy in order to help him overcome his depression.