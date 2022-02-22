Kate Middleton Confesses Meeting Babies Makes Her ‘Very Broody’: I Come Home Like ‘Let’s Have Another One’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have dropped hints in the past that they don’t plan on welcoming more kids, but that doesn’t mean Kate doesn’t still have babies on the brain. During Kate’s solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday, the royal mom revealed that William often worries when she meets kids under the age of 1 during her early childhood development charitable visits because she comes home ready to expand their family!

Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen to learn more about the researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.

And constantly being around babies makes Kate ready for more! “It makes me very broody,” Kate admitted during the outing. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

Kate and Will, who are already parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, have definitely been busy with their kiddos over these past couple years. Both Will and Kate have admitted to doing a lot of at-home learning with their kids and also have spent a large amount of time getting outside with their brood at their Norfolk estate.

So what do you think? Should Kate and Will go for baby no. 4?

