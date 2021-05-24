Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending some time together in Scotland!

Prince William started the miniature tour alone last week, during which time he got playful at a visit to Queens Bay Lodge in Edinburgh on Sunday. He joined residents for ice cream and a chat, which resulted in a bit of good-natured teasing from the staff…and a bit of blushing from Will!

Kate has now joined him in the country to make several outings together. The couple, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland, visited a social care charity called Turning Point to learn about their services.

They later participated in a video call with TPS’ Glasgow Overdose Response Team and visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse by Sikh Sanjong’s café kitchen, where they helped prepare meals to be given to Edinburgh families.

Kate dazzled in a royal blue ensemble featuring a pleated skirt and matching double-breasted blazer. She accessorized with tan heels and a clutch, and tied the look together with a blue and white floral face mask.

Later this week, William and Kate are set to visit St. Andrews, the town where they met.

