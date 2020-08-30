Kate Middleton Gives New Details About Her Quarantine Photo Project In Video Message

Kate Middleton is finding new ways to make an impact during the global pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Instagram page to introduce the judging panel for her “Hold Still” project.

The photography project asked people from around the U.K. to submit photos of life during the pandemic. According to the palace, the endeavor was founded on three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness.

In the video, the Duchess reveals that over 31,000 entries have been submitted since “Hold Still” kicked off in May, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

“I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part,” Kate wrote. “And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.”

The mother of three recently shared a post revealing a few of the submissions that made the final 100. The images will be featured in a digital “gallery without walls” exhibition that will debut on September 14. The Duchess lamented that it was “…so difficult to edit this down.”

Royal enthusiasts also got an intimate glimpse inside the project as Kate shared an email exchange she had with the #HoldStill2020 judges. Fans were quick to point out her poised but refreshingly informal email signature, a simple “C” for “Catherine.” The style followed a similar format illustrated by husband Prince William earlier this year. Back in June, the future king signed a tweet posted to the official Kensington Palace account with just his first initial as well.

The Cambridges have consistently reached out and given back to those affected most during this challenging time. Earlier this month, Kate stepped out in a face mask for the first time while lending a helping hand to local baby banks.

And while quarantining at home, she and William have participated in multiple video calls with essential workers doing their part to fight the Coronavirus on the front lines.