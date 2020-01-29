Kate Middleton Goes Casual In Black Skinny Jeans To Serve Breakfast To Kids As She Steps Out Multiple Times This Week

Kate Middleton showed off her mom skills on Wednesday, in an early morning visit to a London nursery in south London. The 38-year-old royal looked casual and chic in a set of black skinny jeans, black boots, a white sweater, and a turquoise coat as she served up bowls of cereal for kiddos at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School.

From the looks of the pictures, Kate is a natural at serving up breakfast, which should come as no surprise since she has three children of her own under the age of six. Kate was all smiles as she visited kids at their tables and shared high fives with two little girls.

Kate has been on a roll lately, making many public engagements this week. Just one day prior, Kate stopped in at Evelina London Children’s Hospital to learn more about the creative art workshops which are delivered by the National Portrait Gallery Hospital Programme. Kate visited with kids and participated in some arts and crafts. The royal has never been one to shy away from getting to spend time with kids.

And on Monday evening, Kate and Prince William attended the Holocaust Memorial Day and Commemorative Ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster. The Memorial Day takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and honors victims and survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The couple then spent the evening speaking with survivors and survivors of genocides which have happened since.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge certainly aren’t slowing down since the news broke earlier in the month that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping down from their senior royal roles and moving to Canada. In fact, the Cambridges are stepping up. Prince William recently took on a new role as the lord high commissioner to the General Assembly of Scotland. And Kate has continued to flourish as she participates in her own patronages.

