Kate Middleton Goes Viral Doing ‘Princess Shuffle’

Kate Middleton shuffling in a royal engagement is going viral!

A video of the Princess of Wales on her February 2022 visit to Denmark has gone viral on TikTok recently. In the video, the royal is seen shuffling her feet while posing for photos with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary.

While Kate subtly moves her feet she keeps the rest of her body and face poised while posing for photos at a castle in Copenhagen – fans dubbed the royal’s moves the “princess shuffle” in the comments.

Prince William & Kate Middleton Look So In Love At 2023 BAFTAs View Gallery

“This will never not be funny to me the queen literally invited her to come in closer. she didn’t need to shuffle in,” one person wrote. Another added, “And in heels! I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out”

The video going viral on TikTok comes ahead of King Charles’ May 6th coronation. Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to attend, but Harry’s wife Meghan Markle won’t be there.