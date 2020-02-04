Kate Middleton Has Emotional Reunion With Former Primary School Teachers

It truly is a small world. Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William were greeting fans and well-wishers during their daylong tour of Wales when Kate ran into some old acquaintances—two of her former primary school teachers!

Denise Evans-Alford and her husband Kevin Alford were pictured speaking with Kate and laughing alongside the Duchess after she wrapped them in a warm hug. The Alfords taught Kate at St. Andrew’s School alongside her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, until the Duchess was 13 years old.

The 38-year-old royal appeared delighted to reunite with her former teachers, and praised the education she received over two decades prior. “I want to instill in my children what I learned at St Andrews,” the mother of three was heard telling Denise and Kevin.

Reports say the teachers were similarly thrilled to reconnect with their former student. Denise, who coached netball at St. Andrew’s while Kevin taught French and German, told Hello! Magazine she had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“Kate hasn’t changed at all, you can tell, Pippa and James are wonderful too. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this.”

“We saw her once when she came back to school, when she was 14, and we haven’t seen her since,” Kevin reportedly added. “Obviously, we’ve been following her career. She was in such a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together.”

William and Kate are inside Joe’s ice cream parlour in Mumbles at the moment. There’s a crowd outside. pic.twitter.com/YSZQ5Kks8j — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 4, 2020

Kate reconnected with her teachers outside of Wales’ famous ice cream shop Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, where she and Prince William were treated to the shop’s most popular flavors. Afterwards, the couple greeted a huge throng of well-wishers who hoped to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

The royal couple has a jam-packed day of engagements in Wales. Already they have visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the ice cream shop, the Port Talbot steelworks, and Bulldogs Development Centre.

But despite their busy schedule, the royals made time for some old friends.