Kate Middleton Launches Project To Feature Powerful Pandemic Photos

Kate Middleton is keeping herself busy during quarantine, and she wants the nation to join her!

The Duchess of Cambridge announced her new photography initiative “Hold Still” on Thursday which challenges people across the UK to share photos that “help capture the spirit, the hopes, the fears & feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus.”

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you! In collaboration with the @NPGLondon, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the hopes, the fears & feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus. #HoldStill2020 pic.twitter.com/eEsqBbgX8p — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2020

“Completely free & open to all ages and abilities, #HoldStill2020 will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait reflecting resilience & bravery, humour & sadness, creativity & kindness, and human tragedy & hope,” an announcement read on the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

A selection of the submitted photographs will be put into a virtual display this coming August to showcase how people are dealing with the epidemic.

“Of which 100 shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Taken on phones or cameras, each image will be assessed on the emotion & experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality. #StayHome.”

The exhibit will highlight three specific topics: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts Of Kindness.

In a statement released on the organization’s website, Kate explained that the project was intended to thank those who had sacrificed so much during the coronavirus pandemic and to inspire hope for those who may be feeling down.

“Whilst many people’s lives are on hold to help protect our helpers and heroes, there are some that are working harder than ever, and others that are enduring the upheaval of hardship and loss. Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the people of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of our nation which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, human tragedy and hope as we hold still for the good of others, and celebrate those who have continued so we can stay safe.”

The Duchess has long been a fan of photography, and has even taken portrait photos of her family over the years. Most recently, the mother of three shared never-before-seen photos of her youngest son Prince Louis in honor of his birthday.

In an interview with ITV’s “This Morning,” the Duchess talked about her passion for art and joked about the messier side of motherhood.

“I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those.”