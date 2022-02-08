Kate Middleton Making Rare TV Appearance To Read Children A Bedtime Story

Kate Middleton is getting ready to share her bedtime story skills with the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to appear on a special episode of “CBeebies Bedtime Stories,” a popular British children’s show.

In a photo sneak peek, the 40-year-old mom is dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a sweater as she smiles and sits with her legs crossed on a blanket.

Kate’s episode will highlight Children’s Mental Health Week, which kicks off on Feb. 7.

The royal mom of three has chosen to read “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” by Jill Tomlinson. The famous children’s book ties into this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of “Growing Together.”

Patricia Hidalgo, the director of BBC Children’s and Education, shared how she “couldn’t be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies bedtime story.”

She wrote in a statement: “It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Kate’s royal work focuses a lot on supporting children’s mental wellbeing, as she is also a patron of the children’s mental health charity, Place2Be.

Last year, the Duchess announced the development of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of the charitable arm she shares with her husband Prince William.

You can catch Kate’s episode of “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” on Sunday, Feb. 13.

