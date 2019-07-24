Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Talking & Texting All The Time

Bonded by motherhood?

After watching Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle act like total BFFs at Wimbledon, royal experts and fans believe their rumored rocky relationship could be on the mend.

Royal writer Carolyn Durand says that the sisters-in-law are now texting and calling one another on a consistent basis, per The Sun.

“Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely relationship,” she explained to the outlet.

“They talk and text regularly,” Durand added. “They have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family.”

The birth of baby Archie has even helped to smooth things over between Prince Harry and Prince William, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

It was only recently that Kate and Will’s kids George, Charlotte, and Louis met baby Archie at a charity polo match two months after he was born.

Photos were taken of the family affair, and fans came for Meghan on social media when they saw how the new mom was holding her baby.

“Is it just me or that’s NOT how you’re supposed to hold a new born,” one commenter said.

“Does she even know how to carry a child? It’s been two months now,” said another.

Never the less, Meghan made it clear that she isn’t here for the hate.

“My personal decision is to not feed into the negativity,” she said at an International Women’s Day panel.

Hopefully Kate can send Megs some texts of encouragement (and maybe a heart emoji or two…💕💕)!