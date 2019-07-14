Watch Pharrell’s Hilarious Curtsy For Meghan Markle At ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

Pharrell had his royal etiquette on lock when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

The “Happy” singer attended the European premiere of “The Lion King” in London’s West End on Sunday night. The always-daring dresser wore shorts and high socks with his tuxedo jacket and playfully posed on the gold carpet.

The quirky outfit came in handy when he got the opportunity to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were also guests at the premiere.

When Harry shook the musician’s hand, he quickly pointed out his leg-baring look.

In response, Pharrell grabbed the ends of his shorts, bent his knees and lowered himself into a curtsy – which sent the whole group, including Meghan, into a fit of laughter.

Pharrell’s fun moment with Meghan and Harry was one of many interactions captured @sussexroyal’s Instagram Stories. The Duke and Duchess were also spotted chatted it up with Elton John, Seth Rogen and “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, among others.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also scored some facetime with the royals. While the power couples had never met before, they took to each other right away, hugging and chatting about their respective children.

