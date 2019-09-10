Kate Middleton Plants A Tree In $2,000 Dress While Unveiling New ‘Magical’ Children’s Garden

Kate Middleton showed off her gardening skills while unveiling a new children’s garden which she co-designed!

The Duchess of Cambridge planted a blue cedar tree while opening The Back to Nature Garden at RHS Garden Wisley. This outdoor space is a larger version of the garden that she first launched with her children back in May for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead floral baby blue dress, wedges, minimal makeup and showed off her new locks by wearing it down and flowy.

The mom of three made a short speech at the event saying, “As many of you know, I was invited by the RHS to co-design a garden for families and children for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. It’s been the most amazing experience and I can’t thank the RHS enough for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring.”

The garden has been created as a place for everyone to have fun in nature and includes some really cool features for kids. Trampolines to jump on which are surrounded by trees, two treehouses, slides, and a living willow pod.

“How magical for these children to play somewhere that has been inspired by gardens co-designed by The Duchess,” Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, said. Adding, “We are grateful to The Duchess for the incredible impact that this ‘Back to Nature’ collaboration has had.”

Kate is passionate about exposing children to nature and the outdoors and how it can benefit their physical and mental wellbeing.