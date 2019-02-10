Kate Middleton & Prince William Dazzle On The Red Carpet At The 2019 BAFTA Awards

These royals know how to turn heads on the red carpet!

Prince William and Kate Middleton were the picture of perfection as they stepped out on Sunday evening to attend the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a dazzling, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that she paired with an elegant updo and Princess Diana’s gorgeous drop earrings. Meanwhile, her husband was dressed impeccably in a black tuxedo.

Prince William, who serves as BAFTA president, will present the Fellowship Award, which honors lifetime achievement, at this year’s ceremony. The Duke and Duchess joined other attendees including Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Joe Alwyn and Regina King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their seats for tonight's @BAFTA Awards Ceremony #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/76hNXDZIxp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

Last year, the royal couple also attended the 2018 BAFTA Awards when Kate was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis. She wowed in an emerald-green Jenny Packham dress that accentuated her then-baby bump.

— Gabi Duncan