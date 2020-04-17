Kate Middleton & Prince William Get Honest About Life In Quarantine: ‘The Children Have Got Such Stamina’

Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about what royal life is like behind closed doors as they self-isolate with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with BBC’s Tina Daheley, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told a relatable story about the challenges of homeschooling their three children Charlotte, George and Louis.

“Yeah, homeschooling is fun,” William deadpanned, before Kate joined in.

“Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” the Duchess said. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how they do it. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day; pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time, but it is amazing how much you can cram into a day that’s for sure.”

The royals also opened up about their own mental health during the challenging times, especially in light of Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis several weeks back.

“I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky,” the Prince said, before continuing that he was positive Charles would make a full recovery. “My father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him…And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk.”

William and Kate also hinted that they’ve been in touch with their overseas relatives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles handing out care packages for the needy.

“We have been talking to all the family online. It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other.”

Of course, the Duke and Duchess couldn’t sign off without a message of thanks for the frontline workers. “I believe a lot of them are getting on with the job and making us all very proud by how they’re just they’re stoicism and the determination to beat this. A lot of them are putting their lives and health on the line for all of us,” the Prince said.

Kate shared similar sentiments, saying “I think what we’re seeing now is the NHS and the frontline workers are doing the most extraordinary job and that’s really come to the forefront in the last few weeks.”

The interview is one of several virtual appearances the couple has made in light of social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, The Duke Of Cambridge gave a moving virtual speech at the opening of The Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, the second of seven field hospitals being constructed throughout the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

And earlier in the week, William video chatted with two local organizations that benefit from his patronage, the National Emergencies Trust, to share his thanks and appreciation for their hard work and dedication amid the health crisis.

“I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re in a crisis,” he said on a call with the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire. “We all pull together and that community spirit and that community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”