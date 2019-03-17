Kate Middleton & Prince William Hold A Moment Of Silence For Victims Of New Zealand Attack

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Sunday to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at a St. Patricks Day Parade.

And at the event, a moment of silence was held for victims of the tragic gun attack in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed in the mass shooting on Friday at two mosques in Christchurch, NZ. The gunman, a reported white nationalist, was arrest and charged with murder and three additional suspects were taken into custody.

Following the moment of silence, Kate had a sweet moment where she met two little ones who gifted her some flowers, which the British Army caught on video.

“Today’s parade marks the end of ceremonial duties and the start of a busy overseas operational training period for @irish_guards. The battalion currently has troops deployed in Uganda, Jordan and Kenya #StPatricksWeekend #family @KensingtonRoyal,” the British Army wrote alongside the video.

Duchess Kate also passed out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers, per Kensington Palace.

She even gave a shamrock to the Irish Guards’ mascot, a wolfhound named Domhnall.

— by Stephanie Swaim

