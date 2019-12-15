Kate Middleton Reveals One Of Prince Louis’ First Words In New Christmas Special

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas TV special is set to air Monday night, but we already know a super sweet tidbit of information from the show: One of Prince Louis’ first words was Mary! As in British TV personality Mary Berry, well-known for her role on the popular show “The Great British Bake Off.”

Princess Kate told the story to Mary herself while the two were filming the upcoming BBC special “A Berry Royal Christmas.”

“One of Louis’ first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the Duchess told Mary.

Kate then went on to explain that little Louis was “fascinated by faces” and loved to point at Mary’s cookbooks on the shelves.

“Your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’… so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

Hopefully there will be more to the story during the full holiday special. Mary partnered with Prince William and Princess Kate for a good cause—to prepare food for a royal charity event that will thank hard-working volunteers during the holiday season.

The special will culminate in a Christmas party hosted by the royal couple! Mary taught the two some of her most famous recipes, and also said she was impressed with William and Kate’s commitment to charity work.

“They don’t just arrive and shake a few hands make a few smiles and a speech, they want to get involved, and they want to see what they can do,” the 84-year-old food writer said, according to BBC. “And it isn’t just one visit, they come back again and ask for the results and they remember who they spoke to last time. I think that’s remarkable.”

‘Tis the season to give back!