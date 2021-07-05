Kate Middleton Self-Isolating After COVID-19 Exposure, Cancels Her Appearances

Kate Middleton is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said.

The 39-year-old royal pulled out of events on Monday alongside her husband, Prince William, after being exposed to the virus. She’s not currently exhibiting any symptoms.

Kate’s office at Kensington Palace confirmed the news just before she and William were set to arrive at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London for a service of thanksgiving for the U.K.’s public health service, the NHS.

LONDON / UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 5: Duke of Cambridge Prince William leaves St. Paulâs Cathedral alongside Lord Mayor of London William Russell after attending an event to mark the 73rd birthday of UKâs National Health Service (NHS) in London, England on July 5 2021. Prince William attends the event alone as Duchess of Cambridge Catherine starts to self isolate today after warned by NHS app that she contacted somebody with a positive Covid test. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, “Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The Duchess of Cambridge had previously been scheduled to attend the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and had planned to join William later this afternoon to host a tea party in the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

William attended the service solo on Monday, sporting a blue suit to greet guests who are all leading figures within the NHS community and part of the COVID-19 pandemic response teams.

Kate reportedly found out that she had been exposed to the virus on Friday after attending the Wimbledon tennis championships. She is following NHS guidelines and self-isolating at home for 10 days. Kate has received her first vaccination already, though. She shared on May 28 that she had received the vaccine and posted an Instagram about the news.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Since her vaccination, and throughout the pandemic, Kate has maintained a busy schedule of events visiting her patronages. Recently, she visited the Natural History Museum’s Urban Nature Project and spent time with the children there. She also launched her groundbreaking initiative The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June and has landed on the best-sellers list with her “Hold Still” photography book.

