Kate Middleton Shines At Wimbledon Alongside Meghan Markle And Sister Pippa

It’s a royal girls’ day out!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final on July 13 to watch the latter’s bestie, Serena Williams, duke it out against Romania’s Simona Halep in the ladies’ singles final.

To make the day extra special, the sisters-in-law had Pippa Middleton join them in the royal box.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) and Pippa Matthews (R) share some laughter in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Day 12 of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

All three women dressed perfectly chic for the occasion. Kate wore an emerald Dolce & Gabanna dress adorned with gold buttons, while her little sister opted for a floral sundress with ruffle sleeves.

In a switch-up from the casual blazer and jeans look she wore to Serena’s first match on July 4, Meghan went a more formal route in a white blouse and a colorful Hugo Boss maxi skirt.

Throughout the match, the trio looked to be having a fantastic time. Kate and Meghan especially seemed jovial, laughing and chatting with huge smiles on their faces – making a strong counterpoint to the prevailing rumors of a feud between them.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Martina Navratilova, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Wimbledon is a special place for Meghan and Kate. Last year, the ladies made their first official appearance as a duo at the tournament’s women’s singles final, where they watched Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat out Serena for the title.

While Serena ultimately fell short this year as well, the royals honored both she and Simona in a sweet Instagram message.

“Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title!” Kensington Palace wrote in part.

