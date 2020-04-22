Kate Middleton Snaps Adorable New Photos For Prince Louis’ 2nd Birthday

Prince Louis is growing up so fast!

The youngest Cambridge turns 2 years old on April 23 and his proud parents are celebrating the occasion with five new photos taken by Kate Middleton herself! The Duke and Duchess shared the pics with fans ahead of Louis’ official milestone and the toddler is clearly the spitting image of his royal mom and dad.

Louis sports a cute blue-and-white gingham shirt in the pics, showing off a cheeky grin and side-parted hairdo, along with colorful rainbow handprints! The cutie clearly had a blast getting his hands a little dirty for the pics, leaving a lasting impression on some original artwork – and our hearts!

Louis isn’t the only Cambridge kiddo who’s gotten a personalized photo shoot courtesy of his talented mom. Kate has loved snapping her own family pics for years! She’s been behind the camera for Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s past birthday photos too.

Louis’ special day follows his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, turning 94 on April 21. Though the family can’t celebrate in person together for the time being, Kate and William shared with the BBC recently that video chats have been a great way for all the royals to stay in touch amid self-isolation.

Many viewers took their words as a thinly veiled hint that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Archie are included, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did get to wish the Queen a happy birthday on Tuesday. The couple brought Archie in on their video call to the monarch, Access Hollywood has learned. Meghan and Harry have reportedly been quarantining alone with their son since relocating to Los Angeles, and are likely planning their own festivities for an upcoming landmark – their son’s first birthday on May 6!

