Kate Middleton Sparkles In Stunning Gold Gown For ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton shined bright in gold as she mingled with movie royalty at the “007” premiere!

The Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet with her husband Prince William along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the world premiere of the latest Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday night.

For the exciting night out, the 39-year-old wowed in a Jenny Packman gold-sequined cape gown and added matching pumps and large statement earrings to the glamorous look. Kate wore her signature brown locks in a updo and went for a subtle smoky eye.

Prince William and Prince Charles both looked dapper in black tuxes, with William spicing his look up with a velvet jacket. Meanwhile, Camila stunned in a light blue gown.

The royals were also seen chatting with the man of the night, Daniel Craig, who is bidding a farewell to his iconic role after fives movies playing James Bond in the spy franchise.

Daniel’s co-stars Rami Malek and Ana de Armas were also at the star-studded event, as well as the movie’s theme song performers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, who got to chat with Kate and William ahead of the screening!

Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! 🎬 No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. pic.twitter.com/vZJ4s0NMId — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2021

