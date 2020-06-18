Kate Middleton Spreads Kindness In Virtual School Assembly

The Duchess of Cambridge is spreading kindness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic! Kate joined a video call for Oak National Academy on Thursday, an online classroom that hosts weekly assemblies to support students across the UK.

The Duchess opened up about her own experience in lockdown, and encouraged people to stay hopeful under the current conditions.

“We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset.”

“Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.”

The mother of four also stressed the importance of self-care amid such uncertain times.

“As we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favourite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing. Thank you for inviting me to speak to you today. Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need.”

The Duchess also virtual joined a Waterloo Primary Academy during the phone call, whose students all have parents serving on the frontline of the pandemic in some capacity. She began by asking the children what kindness meant to them, and they had some spot-on answers!

“Treat people how you want to be treated?” 9-year-old Talia Francis answered the Duchess.

“Absolutely. If you want people to be kind and nice to you, you have to be kind and nice to other people back. Very good,” Kate answered.

Kate also viewed photos of the kiddos’ making artwork, which were all taken specially for the Duchess’ “Hold Still” photography project to showcase snapshots of life in the UK during lockdown. The artwork included rainbows made out of found items from across the classroom, and Kate definitely approved.

“And have you all been doing rainbow pictures as well? Such a small act of kindness can go such a long way.”