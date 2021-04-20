Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Shopping & Teaches Them How To Budget

Kate Middleton is teaching her kids how to be savvy spenders.

Just days after laying Prince Philip to rest, The Duchess of Cambridge was out in London, shopping with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, according to one local shop owner.

Taking to Twitter on Monday the business owner, Alexa, said, “I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan… today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!”

I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan… today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more! — Alexa 😊 (@lexif1980) April 19, 2021

While she did not disclose which shop the royals were shopping in, she did say in the tweet replies that the future Queen consort was teaching her eldest children about spending their own money.

“I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money. Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely,” she tweeted.

I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money. Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely! — Alexa 😊 (@lexif1980) April 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kate has reportedly brought the family on a shopping trip with her. The mom-of-three was spotted grocery shopping at a Sainsbury’s with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, last year.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Grocery Shops With George, Charlotte & Louis (Report)



Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the intimate funeral for his grandfather, Prince Philip, on Saturday. While the Cambridge kids did not attend the service, the whole family is back in London as George and Charlotte return to school following the Easter holiday.

Despite bittersweet recent events, the Cambridge family has a lot to celebrate soon too. Prince Louis turns three on April 23, while Princess Charlotte will celebrate her sixth birthday on May 2.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Look Super Cute Going Back To School – See All The Pics! View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!