Kate Middleton Takes Sweet New Photos Of Princess Charlotte To Celebrate Her 7th Birthday

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast!

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s middle child beamed for a new set of portraits released over the weekend in honor of her 7th birthday on May 2.

The Duchess of Cambridge took the photos herself just days ahead of the occasion, a tradition she upholds for all of her kids. In fact, just this month she snapped cute new pics to celebrate Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis, turning 4!

Charlotte looked like a natural in front of the camera in a sweet lavender sweater, posing both solo and with beloved Cambridge family pup. And, her wide grin proved royal fans right once again that she’s the spitting image of her great-grandmother, the Queen!

This isn’t the only milestone the youngster has enjoyed recently.

Earlier this month, Charlotte and 8-year-old big brother Prince George accompanied their parents to Easter Sunday service at St. George’s chapel for the first time

The happy-looking foursome even donned coordinated looks for their big debut! Charlotte sported a sweet floral dress with cornflower blue tights and a navy cardigan, matching mom Kate’s chic flared dress and Will and George’s dapper suits.

William and Kate both doted on the kids, taking turns holding Charlotte’s hand throughout the walk and Will giving George a gentle pat on the head.

The two oldest Cambridge kids have begun joining the Duke and Duchess on more royal outings of late, stepping out for the family’s annual Christmas walk at Sandringham in 2019 and appearing at Westminster Abbey in March to honor the late Prince Philip.

— Erin Biglow