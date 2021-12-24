Kate Middleton Wows Playing Piano During Holiday Performance With Tom Walker At Westminster Abbey

The Duchess of Cambridge is one talented woman!

Kate Middleton has decked the halls at Westminster Abbey for her Christmas special, which aired earlier this week, and she’s also revealed a talent to the world – she plays piano!

The Duchess sat down behind the stunning piano for very special performance of ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ with Tom Walker for #TogetherAtChristmas special.

Kate, clad in a festive red coat, beautifully showcased her piano skills. The Cambridges shared the full performance on their YouTube channel on Christmas Eve and within less than an hour it had amassed 10,000 views.

The Duchess shared in a statement why she wanted to host the holiday special at the iconic Westminster Abbey, where she and Prince William said “I do” ten years ago.

She shared that she wanted to thank those who went “above and beyond” to support their communities during the pandemic, celebrate acts of kindness that have been witnessed across the country, and recognize others who have struggled over the past two years.

“We’ve been through such a bleak time,” she said. “We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other. But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

She added, “Music was so important to me during the pandemic, as I think it was to so many people too. But above all, it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times. I hope everyone can enjoy this evening with their family and friends. And I wish you a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

