Kate Middleton’s Brother James Middleton Is Reportedly Secretly Engaged To Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton is heading to the aisle!

Kate Middleton’s younger brother is reportedly engaged to his love Alizee Thevenet, according to the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old is said to have proposed in secret, but the sweet pair is expected to make a formal announcement next week.

“They’ve got engaged. Alizee has been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler,” a friend shared to the Daily Mail. “They’ve been keeping the engagement secret, but news has started to leak out among their friends. They’ll be announcing it formally next week.”

James reportedly met his 29-year-old love in a South Kensington club last year after she petted his therapy dog, Ella. The duo was then spotted locking lips during the Middleton family’s annual holiday in St. Barts for New Year.

The pair made their romance official with a sweet Instagram post, months later in May.

“Sail away with me,” James captioned the pic of the pair looking super loved-up on a sailboat.

Since then, James and Alizee have been spotted at several public events together, including Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding and Wimbledon.

It will be a very busy wedding season for the royals!

Just last week, Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edorado Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the couple said in a statement together.

“We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”