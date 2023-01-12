Kate Winslet’s Hairstyle On New ‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary Poster Leaves Fans Puzzled

Get the tissues ready and prepare your Celine Dion impressions, because “Titanic” will once again be featured on the big screen!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic tear-jerker, the film will be re-released in theaters beginning February 10th. And this time you, you can catch all the heartbreaking action in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame rate.

Directed by James Cameron and originally released in 1998, “Titanic” has been a cornerstone of the cinematic world – for both critics and romance fans alike.

To mark the occasion, a new trailer and movie poster were released and, well, the internet had some thoughts about the poster.

The re-imagining of the movie poster features the film’s iconic leads, Rose and Jack, played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, at a new angle. This time, Leo’s arms can be seen hugging Kate close. That wasn’t the issue, though.

Fans were quick to notice that Kate Winslet, aka Rose, was seemingly given a new hairstyle. A confusing one.

The front half of Kate’s head features the original, short and curly look, while the other side of her head features a much longer and straighter look.

The image created quite the buzz on Twitter.

“Why does she have two different hairstyles?” wrote one user.

why does she have two different hairstyles https://t.co/HiC7jT5dax — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 10, 2023

Another user wondered, “She was getting a perm then the iceberg hit?”

She was getting a perm then the iceberg hit? pic.twitter.com/5E5iDgHxl4 — Michael L. (@mnl416) January 10, 2023

Amidst theories that the hairstyle is meant to represent the life Rose has and the life she wants with Jack, or fans just saying that the look plain stresses them out, fans were also asking another important question – where’d the boat go! The new poster removed the iconic ship, which was at the forefront of the original poster, this time putting the film’s doomed romantic leads front and center.

Odd hairstyles aside, the re-release of this film is sure to make a splash.

Hot off the heels of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the “Titanic” is sure to draw a huge crowd to the theaters. After all, everyone needs a good cry every once in awhile!