Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out For A Good Cause At Re:wild ‘Art Of Nature’ Event At Art Basel In Miami

Leonardo DiCaprio is supporting a cause close to his heart at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star and noted climate advocate stepped out at the famed art fair on Thursday night to attend Re:wild’s “Art of Nature” event.

The environmental nonprofit – which Leo is a founding board member for – raised more than $9 million at the event. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support indigenous and local communities and protect and restore wild ecosystems around the world, per a press release.

The Oscar winner posed for photos at the event and spoke to attendees onstage. He also took part in the night’s live auction of luxury items, taking home multiple pieces. One-of-a-kind electric cars, artwork and other luxury items were among the items auctioned off.

The event also included an immersive art experience and musical performances for guests.

Leo founded Re:wild in 2021 alongside a group of conservation scientists, with the goal of protecting and restoring biodiversity across the globe.