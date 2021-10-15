Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit By A Car

Katey Sagal is on the mend.

The actress was taken to the hospital after being reportedly hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Katey’s rep confirmed to Access Hollywood in a statement that the actress was “involved in an accident” and “transported to a local hospital,” where she received medical attention for her injuries. The spokesperson did not provide further details about the incident but shared that the 67-year-old is expected to fully recover.

“She will be fine and is going home today,” the statement concluded.

According to TMZ, the TV icon was struck in a crosswalk by a vehicle making a left turn around 11:40 a.m. Sources told the outlet that no citations have been issued at this time and no arrests were made.

Katey is best known for her roles as Gemma Teller on the FX motorcycle drama “Sons of Anarchy” and as Peggy Bundy in the classic ’80s sitcom “Married With Children.” She currently appears on “The Conners” as the new wife of Dan, played by John Goodman.

Earlier this week, Katey teased the show’s upcoming wedding episode with an Instagram photo of her and John in their bride and groom attire on set.

She and “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter have been married since 2004 and share 14-year-old daughter Esme. Katey is also mom to two grown children from a previous relationship.

Prior to her guest-star work on “The Conners,” she led ABC’s short-lived drama “Rebel,” which was canceled earlier this year after one season.

