Katharine Foster and David Foster Pack On The PDA Italian Style

That’s amore!

Katharine Foster and her hubby David Foster jetted off to Italy for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and it’s safe to say that the couple are feeling the love on their vacation!

In several sweet snaps posted by Katharine on Monday, the “American Idol” alum showed off their love affair as she leaned in for a smooch with David with the jaw-dropping Italian coastline behind them. In another snap, Katharine showed off her colorful frock as she posed solo at the Ristorante Lo Scoglio, a popular Italian eatery along the Amalfi Coast.

The duo also appeared to enjoy the day with friends.

David and Katharine met on the set of “American Idol” back in 2006 and they were first romantically linked in 2016.

The pair got married in June 2019 in London and welcomed their first child together, Rennie, in February.

The bundle of joy is the first child for the “Scorpion” alum and is David’s sixth. Access Hollywood spoke with the “Country Comfort” star last July, when she gushed about motherhood.

