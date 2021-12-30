Katharine McPhee Hits Back At ‘Haters’ Criticizing David Foster For Sharing Post-Baby Bikini Pic

Katharine McPhee isn’t here for the haters.

The 37-year-old singer responded to some people online who were criticizing her husband David Foster for sharing a photo of her wearing a black bikini, which showed off her super toned body and flat abs, with the caption, “What baby!”

The Tuesday post sparked backlash for the 72-year-old musician as critics say he was focusing on Katharine’s post-baby bikini body less than a year after the couple welcomed their son Rennie.

But the following day, Katharine shared another bathing suit photo and addressed critics, writing, “Ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄. I’m sorry but we are not sorry.”

She also added, “And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.

I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee.”

Katharine got plenty of support from celeb friends and David’s daughter, Sara, who wrote, “If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to. The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

This isn’t the first time the “Masked Singer” alum has showed off her post baby bod.

In September, the actress shared a screenshot of a convo she had with her hubby on her Instagram story, where she sent him a photo of her in her underwear writing, “I’m an underwear model now.”

She also shared another photo showing off her toned physique on social shortly after, modeling sweats, and a sports bra while she posed near the beach.

David and Katharine met on the set of “American Idol” back in 2006 and they were first romantically linked in 2016.

The pair got married in June 2019 in London and welcomed their first child together, Rennie, in February. The bundle of joy is the first child for the “Scorpion” alum and is David’s sixth.

Access Hollywood spoke with the “Country Comfort” star back in July, when she gushed about motherhood.

