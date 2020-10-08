Katharine McPhee, 36, and David Foster, 70, Expecting First Child Together

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, sources tell People.

The 36-year-old actress was photographed with a visible bump on Tuesday while grabbing lunch with her husband and baby shopping.

The 70-year-old is already a dad to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 with his second wife Rebecca Dyer. He’s also a parent to Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

Katharine and David were first introduced on the set of “American Idol” in 2006 when Katharine was a contestant. But sparks didn’t fly for the couple till years later after they reconnected through music. David and Katharine first started dating in 2016, and the record producer popped the question in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in a “romantic and intimate ceremony” in London last year, where David’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster were there to help them celebrate. The marriage is Katharine’s second, and David’s fifth.

The “Smash” star celebrated the couple’s first wedding anniversary by gushing over her alongside a wedding photo writing, “A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from their wedding day. She continued, “I love you. Here’s to the future!”

David also wasn’t shy about commemorating the day on social media. He shared a sweet throwback shot, writing, “happy anniversary to the love of my life!! Last summer at the beautiful Miramar!!”

While their 35-year age difference has been scrutinized by some, Katharine isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself. Late last year, a fan tweeted, “Am I playing #DavidFoster ‘s 1992 xmas album for my entire office? Yes. Do I have no shame? Yes. The only downside is no @katharinemcphee on this album.” Katharine had a cheeky response, writing, “The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately.”

