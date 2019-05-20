Katharine McPhee & David Foster Just Got Their Marriage License

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are one step closer to tying the knot!

The “American Idol” runner-up and her music producer fiancé were spotted leaving a Beverly Hills courthouse on Monday, where they reportedly obtained their marriage license.

Photographs of the couple showed David holding a stack of papers which included an envelope addressed to the Marriage Records division of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

WATCH: David Foster’s Daughters Joke About Losing Inheritance To His Wedding With Katharine McPhee

Katherine’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Access. A rep for David had no comment.

Despite making big progress with their wedding plans, don’t think the lovebirds followed in Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s footsteps with under-the-radar vows. A source told People there was “no ceremony” and that Katherine and David don’t plan on making their union official “for a while.”

The pair may not be ready to say “I do” just yet, but they put their love on full display at two A-list events this past week. Just days after taking the stage together at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City, Katherine and David cozied up on the red carpet for the American Icon Awards in Beverly Hills.

WATCH: Katharine McPhee & Fiancé David Foster Sizzle At Celebrity Fight Night

Their recent public PDA is a far cry from the early days of their relationship, when they initially played coy before finally stepping out for a high-profile red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

The “Waitress” star, 35, confirmed her and David’s engagement on Instagram over the summer, revealing that he’d proposed atop a mountain in Anacapri, Italy. She posted a close-up look at her stunning sparkler just weeks later and explained that the celebration had turned bittersweet.

WATCH: Katharine McPhee Expertly Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Fiancé David Foster ‘Geriatric’

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and [it] makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” she wrote, calling her and David’s milestone “my sunshine amongst this painful loss.”

This will be Katherine’s second marriage and David’s fifth. The 69-year-old finalized his divorce from most recent ex-wife Yolanda Hadid in 2017.

— Erin Biglow