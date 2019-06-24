Katharine McPhee Parties On A Boat In Mykonos Ahead Of Her Wedding To David Foster

Opa! Katharine McPhee is living her best life ahead of her wedding to David Foster!

On Friday, the “Waitress” star, 35, took to Instagram to share her 80s inspired pre-wedding look while partying on a boat in Mykonos!

“Honey this is how you throw a party in Mykonos bitch,” she captioned the three photos (clearly channeling the Mykonos queen, Lindsay Lohan).

“The House Bunny” alum was rocking a colorful tutu skirt with a black leotard, a red sweater, some fishnet hand warmers and some bright jewelry to finish off the look.

The wild weekend was approved by her soon-to-be-family too! David’s daughter Sara Foster took to the comments to leave a cheeky message for her step-mother-to-be!

“Yaaaaaaaas bitch. I mean, mother,” she joked.

And Katharine definitely wasn’t alone on the party front! The music producer, 69, and his soon-to-be wife have been sharing moments from their European vacay for the past week, making stops in the Greek islands and Italy!

“HEY YEAH WOAH OHH I’m on a roll,” Katharine captioned a photo of herself enjoying some wine by the water at Lake Como.

It is unclear when and where the couple plans to tie the knot, but the pair was spotted taking out a marriage license at a Beverly Hills courtroom in May.

Katharine and David got engaged last July while on vacation in Anacapri, Italy.

This will be the “American Idol” alums second marriage, who was previously married to Nick Cokas, and the fifth for David, who was most recently married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid.