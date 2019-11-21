Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun At 35-Year Age Difference With Husband David Foster

A couple who laughs together, stays together! Katharine McPhee proved she’s not afraid to make fun of herself during a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter.

The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately. https://t.co/YyQUFAk1Gw — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) November 19, 2019

“Am I playing #DavidFoster ‘s 1992 xmas album for my entire office? Yes. Do I have no shame? Yes. The only downside is no @katharinemcphee on this album.” The tweet read. Katharine responded directly to the fan, and did not hold back on telling her why she hadn’t appeared on her husband’s album at the time.

“The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately,” the singer cheekily responded. Katharine is 35 and her husband David Foster is 70.

The couple married earlier this year in London but were first introduced on the set of “American Idol” in 2006 when Katharine was a contestant. David and Katharine first started dating in 2016, and the record producer popped the question in July 2018.

Age doesn’t seem to make any difference for this happy couple!